The Aftermath of The Huntington Beach Oil Spill

Photojournalist Christian Monterrosa visited the shorelines of Huntington Beach, CA this past weekend to document the aftermath of a major oil pipeline leak off the coast of Orange County. Officials have estimated that between 24,700 and 131,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, cleanup crews had recovered approximately 5,544 gallons of crude oil by vessel, and 250,000 pounds of oily debris from shorelines. Beaches began reopening this week, but cleanup efforts continue.

Copyright 2021 Capital & Main