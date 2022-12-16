ILL HARVEST

Farmworkers face multiple challenges to their health and well-being: the work is inherently dangerous, obtaining health insurance can be difficult or impossible, doctors, clinics and hospitals might be far from their homes and workers often cannot afford to take time off to see a doctor. Farmworkers Antonio Lopez and Maria Cota recount their experiences, and Arturo Rodriguez and Mari Perez-Ruiz of the Larry Itliong Resource Center in Poplar, California discuss the healthcare obstacles in their community.

