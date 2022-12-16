ILL HARVEST
ILL HARVEST
A video portrait of California farmworkers and the struggle for health care.
Farmworkers face multiple challenges to their health and well-being: the work is inherently dangerous, obtaining health insurance can be difficult or impossible, doctors, clinics and hospitals might be far from their homes and workers often cannot afford to take time off to see a doctor. Farmworkers Antonio Lopez and Maria Cota recount their experiences, and Arturo Rodriguez and Mari Perez-Ruiz of the Larry Itliong Resource Center in Poplar, California discuss the healthcare obstacles in their community.
Copyright Capital & Main 2022
Top Stories
-
The SlickNovember 22, 2022
New NASA Camera Spots Methane ‘Super Emitter’ in New Mexico
-
Politics & GovernmentNovember 29, 2022
Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?
-
A Thousand Cuts: Democracy Under AttackNovember 18, 2022
Kari Lake’s Defeat in Arizona Came Despite Backing From Corporate America
-
Labor & EconomyNovember 28, 2022
A New Union Rises in the South
-
Latest NewsNovember 23, 2022
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
-
The SlickNovember 30, 2022
Oil and Gas Operator Pays Millions for Clean Air Act Violations
-
Culture & MediaNovember 18, 2022
‘She Said’ Recounts the Dogged Reporting Behind the Weinstein Story
-
California UncoveredNovember 17, 2022
Despite Progress Under Newsom, Full Health Care Access Remains Elusive for Californians