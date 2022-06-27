Latest News
Capital & Main Wins Seven First Place SoCal Journalism Awards Including Online Journalist of the Year
The Los Angeles Press Club honored Capital & Main with 16 prizes in the annual journalism contest.
Capital & Main won 7 first-place prizes and 16 overall at the 64th annual Southern California Journalism Awards, one of the largest regional media contests in the nation. The ceremony, held June 25 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, honored the best reporting of 2021.
Senior reporter Robin Urevich won the prestigious Online Journalist of the Year Award for her in-depth coverage of California’s affordable housing crisis. The judges observed, ”You can feel the shoe leather being worn down by the intense probing. Nothing less than a full 3 dimensions will do — along with a full accounting of who is winning and who is losing in California’s dysfunctional housing market…. Her work reads like a crusade against injustice.” Urevich also took first place in Investigative Reporting (online) for her story “L.A.’s Affordable Housing Programs Leave Low-Income Renters in the Dark.”
Investigative reporter Angelika Albaladejo received two first-place awards in the Activism Journalism (print/online) and Hard News (online) categories for her story “A Drunk Mechanic, Shackled Immigrants, a Crash Landing: The Dangers of ICE Flights.” The judges stated that her work is a “classic example of an investigative story that sheds light on a little-known problem.”
Contributing writer Jack Ross and Janette Villafana of L.A. Taco won first place in two categories — Business (online) and News Feature (online, music/culture/performing arts) — for “Cart Battle: Los Angeles’ Code War Against Street Vendors.” The judges note that their reporting “immerses readers in the latest chapter of a turf war between street vendors and L.A. public officials that stretches back more than a century.
Capital & Main also won a first-place prize in the General News (online) category for contributing writer David Bacon’s “Tulare County’s Homeless to Be Thrown Off Their Levee Sanctuary,” which the judges describe as a “phenomenal people-centric story rich with story arcs and data.”
In addition, Capital & Main won the following awards:
Second Place Awards
- Website, News Organization Exclusive to The Internet (Online) — Capital & Main staff
- Consumer News or Feature (all media platforms) — Robin Urevich for “The Gatekeepers”
- Photo Essay (art/photography on all platforms, single topic, culture/entertainment) — David Bacon for “California Farmworkers Still Tending Fields in 114-Degree Heat”
- Hard News (online) — Jack Ross for “Why Does USC Hire People Fired by the LAPD?”
- Culture News (online) — Janette Villafana and Jack Ross for “Cart Battle: Los Angeles’ Code War Against Street Vendors”
- General News (online) — Robin Urevich for “L.A.’s Affordable Housing Programs Leave Low-Income Renters in the Dark”
- Pandemic Reporting (online) — Dan Ross for “How Were Los Angeles Hospitals Brought to the Brink by COVID?”
Third Place Awards
- Consumer News or Feature (all media platforms) — Dan Ross, Steve Appleford and Sasha Abramsky for “Drought Nation”
- News Photo (art/photography on all platforms) — Ted Soqui for “Troy the Cat-Man”
Copyright 2022 Capital & Main
Capital & Main Wins Seven First Place SoCal Journalism Awards Including Online Journalist of the Year
California’s Plan to Close the Digital Divide Hits Industry Roadblocks
‘Crossing the Line’ to Get an Abortion
Creating a Barbershop to Address Black Men’s Health Needs
Face Time With the Homeless
Oxnard Residents Fight Port’s Plan to Store Thousands of Cars Close to Their Beach
Why Are So Many Firefighters Still Struggling to Afford Housing?
California Towns Scramble to Prevent Next Wildfire Catastrophe
Inside the Fight to Force Makers of Plastic Trash to Clean Up Their Mess
In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home
Why Are So Many Firefighters Still Struggling to Afford Housing?
Inside the Fight to Force Makers of Plastic Trash to Clean Up Their Mess
Oxnard Residents Fight Port’s Plan to Store Thousands of Cars Close to Their Beach
California Public Schools are Losing Underpaid Teachers at a Steep Rate
A Photojournalist’s Lens on ‘More Than a Wall’
AT&T Was April’s Top Donor to Lawmakers Who Voted to Overturn the Election
A New Muckraking Newspaper From Ralph Nader Takes On Congress and Its Dirty Secrets
In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home
Why Is Eco-Conscious California Spending Millions to Support Natural Gas?
Is This California’s Year for a Long-Term Drinking Water Assistance Program?
Excavating the Future: Roberto Flores on Community Self-Determination
Excavating the Future: Odilia Romero on How Indigenous Communities Confronted COVID
Excavating the Future: Author Erin Aubry Kaplan on Gentrification in Black Los Angeles
Excavating the Future: Black Lives Matter’s Melina Abdullah on Redefining Public Safety
Excavating the Future: ‘We Belong on Both Sides of the Border’ Says MacArthur Fellow
The Aftermath of The Huntington Beach Oil Spill
Thousands March to Protect Voting Rights
Visual Black Justice Calls Out Racism During Derek Chauvin Trial
America on Trial
Echo Park Lake Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction
DONATE
Top Stories
-
EnvironmentJune 21, 2022
Why Are So Many Firefighters Still Struggling to Afford Housing?
-
Politics & GovernmentJune 18, 2022
Inside the Fight to Force Makers of Plastic Trash to Clean Up Their Mess
-
EnvironmentJune 22, 2022
Oxnard Residents Fight Port’s Plan to Store Thousands of Cars Close to Their Beach
-
State of InequalityJune 2, 2022
California Public Schools are Losing Underpaid Teachers at a Steep Rate
-
ImmigrationJune 1, 2022
A Photojournalist’s Lens on ‘More Than a Wall’
-
Politics & GovernmentJune 9, 2022
AT&T Was April’s Top Donor to Lawmakers Who Voted to Overturn the Election
-
Latest NewsJune 10, 2022
A New Muckraking Newspaper From Ralph Nader Takes On Congress and Its Dirty Secrets
-
State of InequalityJune 16, 2022
In California, It Barely Pays to Take Care of Elders in Need at Home