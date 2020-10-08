COVID Ravages Navajo Nation as Trump Makes Election Play for Area

Begay, who is Navajo, said federal aid on the reservation has been slow and ineffective. More than 550 people on the reservation have died from COVID-19. Even in remote Navajo Mountain, Begay said there was an outbreak of four cases at a nearby church earlier in the pandemic.

In mid-May, the Nation’s infection rate was 2,304 cases per 100,000 people – one in every 43 Navajos on the reservation had contracted COVID-19. As help from the federal government lagged, nonprofits like Doctors Without Borders stepped in to fill the void.



Normally known for providing medical aid in warzones, the organization launched a rare U.S. operation on the Navajo Nation, sending a team of medical professionals to help with infection prevention and offer technical support in health facilities.