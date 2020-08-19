Before Kewaunee County garnered headlines in 2015 for contaminated groundwater found in almost one-third of tested wells, it was a region that perhaps few noticed. A quiet collection of dairy farms spread out between a few small towns, Kewaunee was known for its beaches along Lake Michigan and served as a nice rest stop for weekend vacationers on their way to Door County. It is home to just 20,500 people but over 100,000 cows, and most work outside of town is in agriculture. In 2016, two out of every three voters chose Donald Trump; and if yard signs in July are any indication of turnout in November, many likely will again.

But the Utesches say that politics are among the things that folks just don’t want to talk about, and for years they have worked to bring their neighbors together over community concerns rather than national politics. In 2011, they started a nonprofit called Kewaunee CARES (Citizens Advocating Responsible Environmental Stewardship), bringing neighbors together over concerns for their health; and in 2016, Lynn ran for State Assembly in District 1 of Wisconsin on a platform of providing clean water to rural communities. The campaign experience taught them both a lot about the concerns of their neighbors.

“I ran as a Democrat, and I’m more independent. I would say, I don’t really believe in the two-party system; I think it’s too restrictive and it doesn’t allow for enough voices… but I knocked on everybody’s door, I didn’t care if they were Republican or Democrat. And one of the most interesting things I heard was that the Republicans would wish that Bernie had won the nomination, because they couldn’t vote for Hillary, but they would’ve loved to vote for Bernie.”