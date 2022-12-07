More than 500,000 California farmworkers play a critical role in providing Americans with the food that nourishes and sustains their health. Yet for those workers, their own health is too often in jeopardy. A recent study by the Public Policy Institute of California found that nearly a quarter of farmworkers in the state did not have access to health care in the past two years. For undocumented workers, who comprise roughly half of farmworkers, 44% did not have health care in the two-year period.

The hazards present in farmwork — from exposure to the elements and field chemicals to the physical demands of picking and cutting crops — combine with shortfalls in our health delivery, coverage, and workplace safety systems to make farmworkers especially vulnerable to illness, injury, and lack of access to care.

California’s agricultural industry has always depended on immigrant labor, whether those migrants were from other U.S. states, Asia, or Mexico. Ninety percent of California’s farmworkers are immigrants, and more than half are undocumented. Many of today’s California farmworkers are indigenous laborers from Mexico, for whom Spanish is not their primary language. For these workers, linguistic and cultural differences add another challenge to receiving adequate health care.

Journalists David Bacon and Pilar Marrero traveled to the communities where farmworkers work and live to get firsthand knowledge of the health and healthcare conditions they face. From their reporting, we provide a from-the-fields perspective through six stories.