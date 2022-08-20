Latest News
‘What They Need is Someone At Their Side’
Striking Kaiser therapist says patients stuck without appointments ‘don’t have that backup.’
Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California mental health workers have been on strike since Monday, Aug. 15. Their primary issue, they say, is patient overload. A shortage of therapists means patients must wait up to two months for appointments, making it impossible to provide proper care.
Kaiser says it is “bargaining in good faith to reach a fair and equitable agreement” with its workers. Meanwhile, Sacramento psychiatric social worker Jane Kostka says in this Capital & Main interview that she and her 2,000 colleagues are striking because their patients are at risk.
(Disclosure: the National Union of Healthcare workers is a financial supporter of this website)
