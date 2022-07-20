The Slick Colorado
The award-winning nonprofit publication Capital & Main is expanding its climate reporting to Colorado. “The Slick” will investigate the powerful influence of the oil and gas industry on politics, policy, frontline communities and climate change in Colorado. Our goal is to provide the public with real-time information on how, even in the face of catastrophic changes to the natural environment and human health, fossil fuel interests continue to advance their agenda. In doing so, we hope to increase the accountability of public officials whose decisions may be contrary to the common good. Capital & Main’s “The Slick” is currently producing coverage in New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania, and will soon expand to Texas. No other American media outlet has mounted a comparable effort to report at the state level on the influence of the oil and gas industry.