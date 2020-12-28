The Good, Bad and Alarming of California’s Environmental Year

When hindsight is employed on the year 2020, the looking glass will be anything but rose-tinted. This annus horribilis unleashed a global pandemic that has delivered more than 1.7 million deaths globally, economic carnage and long-term cultural and political tumult. Then comes the year’s environmental legacy.

While a wave of lockdowns and social restrictions triggered a temporary dip in greenhouse gas emissions, at year’s end global CO₂ concentrations are still at record levels. But 2020 has witnessed all sorts of other environmental ups and downs. Through the four classical elements—with wind thrown in for good measure—here’s a look at some of the year’s environmental developments, along with their impacts on the Golden State.

Water PFAS Chemicals as Hazardous Substances The more discoveries that are made about Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—a numerically vast family of potentially toxic chemicals—the clearer it becomes just how pervasive the problem of PFAS contamination is. Earlier in the year, for example, an Environmental Working Group (EWG) analysis found that these chemicals are likely detectable in all major U.S. water supplies. Scientists are also worried that PFAS chemicals might hinder the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. If successfully carried out, the incoming Biden administration’s promise to designate certain PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances would, among other things, help the government secure cleanup costs from PFAS manufacturers. According to the EWG, it could also help the California water agencies that have filed lawsuits seeking hundreds of millions in cleanup costs from companies like 3M and DuPont, allowing them to file additional claims under federal laws.

Fire The West’s Emerging Megadrought Despite a nicely sodden 2019 in California, America’s Southwest remains in the grip of a severe drought that began in the early 2000s and is comparable to, if not worse, than anything seen for some 1,200 years. With 2020 proving another dry, thirsty one in California, researchers are warning of residual impacts on the state’s water supplies. But the links between drought, climate change and wildfires are also startlingly clear. What might a dry winter mean for 2021, especially after the worst year on record for wildfires in the state?

Wind Onetime Leader California Now Seeks to Catch Up

At the start of the year, the world’s largest offshore wind turbine—General Electric’s Haliade-X prototype—set a new world record by generating 288 megawatt hours of continuous power in one day. The previous record At the start of December, Vineyard Farm, which seeks to build the first U.S. offshore wind farm of scale off the Massachusetts coastline, said that it was temporarily withdrawing its construction and operation plans to conduct a technical review of the Haliade-X turbine, with an eye to reducing the number of overall turbines needed on the project. A Biden administration is also seen by many as a surer bet to greenlight the project. And what about California? Once home to the nation’s leading wind market down the ranks open up its off-shore wind market, though the Defense Department has proven recalcitrant. Could this new turbine spur negotiations onto the next important step?

