No Way to Live: Images Sarah Fay, 28, is among the millions of Americans in precarious housing situations, sometimes on the brink of homelessness. She gave photographer Barbara Davidson, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, deep access to her life to capture these scenes. No Way To Live Series Page No Way to Live: Images Sarah Fay looks out the window of her grandmother’s living room in Culver City, California. Sarah works from her grandmother’s cluttered garage, where she often sleeps. Sarah’s mother Karon Fay in the Culver City garage where she has been living for almost 13 years. Sarah works on her laptop as her dog Titan and grandfather Matt Fowler look on. Left: A “book of Life” that Sarah created to honor her brother, Chad, who died by suicide in February. Right: Karon Fay weeps while speaking about her son. Art on the wall of Grandma Pat’s garage memorializes Chad. Sarah’s dog Titan in her grandmother’s backyard. Sarah Fay washes dishes at her grandmother’s house in Culver City, California. Pat Fowler and her husband Matt Fowler in their Culver City home. Sarah watches television with her dog Titan and grandfather Matt Fowler in her grandparents’ home. Sarah visits with her grandfather, Matt Fowler, at the Beechwood Post-Acute and Rehab nursing home on Dec. 7. Matt Fowler contracted COVID while at the nursing facility. Sarah watches a Christmas home movie from the late 1990s showing herself as a baby with her grandfather. Sarah Fay watches a home movie from the late 1990’s with her grandmother, Pat Fowler. Sarah’s ‘grandpa’ Matt Fowler died recently and watching these home movies brought them to tears and laughter. Sarah organizes belongings in her grandmother’s garage. Sarah Fay, 28, settles into bed with her pet dogs in her grandmother’s Culver City garage. Photos by Barbara Davidson Share Tweet View All 1 /