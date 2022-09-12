Connect with us

The White Supremacist House: Extremism in the Trump Administration

At least 12 past and present Trump administration staffers have ties to neo-Nazi and anti-immigrant hate groups.

Youth for Justice from CAPITAL & MAIN on Vimeo.

The Kids Are Alright: Youth Organizations Come Together to Demand Justice

Youth from around Los Angeles marched for police reform and justice in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hitting L.A.’s Streets With Black Lives Matter

An historic week saw an historically large protest march down Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Who Patrols the Border Patrol?

This month U.S. Border Patrol agents met 200 peaceful, interfaith demonstrators with military-style M4 rifles and tear gas launchers.

THIN BLUE LINES from CAPITAL & MAIN on Vimeo.

Video: California Leads Nation in Fatal Officer Use-of-Force Incidents

Recent reports on the use of force by California law enforcement officers reveal a rise in the number of deadly civilian encounters with police.

Unburying the Lead from CAPITAL & MAIN on Vimeo.

Exterior of the now-shuttered Exide Technologies battery recycling plant in Vernon, California.

Questions Surround Slow Exide Lead Clean-up

California allocated $176 million to test and clean 2,500 lead-threatened properties surrounding the closed Exide battery plant near downtown Los Angeles. To date only 335 parcels have been cleaned.

Failing the Test: How a Major California Charter School Gave Up on a Special Needs Student

Failing The Test: UCLA’s John Rogers on Eli Broad’s Charter School Takeover Dreams

No Direction Home: A Capital & Main Series on California's Affordable Housing Crisis from CAPITAL & MAIN on Vimeo.

No Direction Home: California’s Affordable Housing Crisis

“No Direction Home” reaches many troubling conclusions about California’s housing market

Labor Day 2014: Workers Build Los Angeles Story by Story

There is a long tradition in the United States, and perhaps most of the world, of binary thinking when it comes to work.

Alone and Afraid: Refugee Children Face Deportation Without Legal Representation

Immigration Under A Pandemic

Video: Trump Cites Coronavirus for Green Card Curb

Mini Documentaries

Visual Black Justice Calls Out Racism During Derek Chauvin Trial

America on Trial

Echo Park Lake Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction

Amazon Union Campaigners Dig In: ‘I’m Gonna Stay Here and Fight’

“Jeff Bezos Is Afraid,” Say Amazon Union Organizers

Nurses Diary

Why

Nurses Begin Using Recycled Masks

Keeping Safe and Sane in a COVID-19 ICU

Nurse's Diary: The Pandemic's Silver Linings

Nurse's Diary Launches New Video Journal

