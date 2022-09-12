At least 12 past and present Trump administration staffers have ties to neo-Nazi and anti-immigrant hate groups.
Youth from around Los Angeles marched for police reform and justice in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
An historic week saw an historically large protest march down Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
This month U.S. Border Patrol agents met 200 peaceful, interfaith demonstrators with military-style M4 rifles and tear gas launchers.
Recent reports on the use of force by California law enforcement officers reveal a rise in the number of deadly civilian encounters with police.
California allocated $176 million to test and clean 2,500 lead-threatened properties surrounding the closed Exide battery plant near downtown Los Angeles. To date only 335 parcels have been cleaned.
“No Direction Home” reaches many troubling conclusions about California’s housing market
There is a long tradition in the United States, and perhaps most of the world, of binary thinking when it comes to work.
